Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the April 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Atos Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEXAY opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.48. Atos has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86.

About Atos

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers advanced computing solutions; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation solutions; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; decarbonization solutions; digital consulting; digital workplace solutions; edge computing and Internet of things solutions; and modern applications and platforms.

