ARGA Investment Management LP Takes Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 337,982 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,000. ARGA Investment Management LP owned 0.06% of Vipshop as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KLR Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vipshop by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Vipshop by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 16,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Vipshop by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,154,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,536,000 after purchasing an additional 47,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VIPS traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $17.16. 3,964,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,586,189. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.44. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.36.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.18 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 23.19%. Vipshop’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Vipshop’s payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

