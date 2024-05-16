ARGA Investment Management LP Takes Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 305,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,668,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,876 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 154.0% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,135,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,070 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,903,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 212.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,601 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on NYCB shares. Compass Point downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 27,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,377.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYCB remained flat at $3.67 on Thursday. 10,992,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,640,021. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

