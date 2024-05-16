ARGA Investment Management LP Purchases 2,716 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 78,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,499,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,053.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,966,000 after purchasing an additional 47,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,330 shares of company stock worth $11,713,578 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.57.

View Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS traded down $1.57 on Thursday, reaching $464.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,025,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $468.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $414.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.35. The stock has a market cap of $149.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.