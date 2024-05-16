ARGA Investment Management LP Increases Stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 75.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total transaction of $302,785,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,134,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,342,852.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total transaction of $302,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,134,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,342,852.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total transaction of $836,999.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,253,922.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WESCO International Price Performance

WCC traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,395. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.74. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.30 and a 12 month high of $195.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.13). WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. WESCO International’s payout ratio is presently 13.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $203.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

