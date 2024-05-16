Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Short Interest Update

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the April 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Aozora Bank Price Performance

Shares of AOZOY stock opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52. Aozora Bank has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $5.55.

Aozora Bank Company Profile

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Institutional Banking Group, Structured Finance Group, International Business Group, Customer Relations Group, and Market Group segments. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, deposits-at-notice, non-residents deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as deposits in foreign currencies.

