Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Short Interest Update

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the April 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.
Aozora Bank Price Performance
Shares of AOZOY stock opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52. Aozora Bank has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $5.55.
Aozora Bank Company Profile
