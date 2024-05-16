ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ANPDY opened at $290.88 on Thursday. ANTA Sports Products has a twelve month low of $206.58 and a twelve month high of $304.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.32.

ANTA Sports Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $3.6027 dividend. This is a boost from ANTA Sports Products’s previous dividend of $2.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. ANTA Sports Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

