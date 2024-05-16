AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 508,831 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of AECOM worth $47,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of AECOM by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,088,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,029,000 after purchasing an additional 374,250 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 6.9% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,628,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,233,000 after purchasing an additional 105,454 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 951,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,979,000 after buying an additional 16,182 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,923,000 after buying an additional 22,596 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 871,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM opened at $91.08 on Thursday. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.25 and a 200-day moving average of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,011.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -977.67%.

In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $671,308.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,711.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AECOM from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.43.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

