ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Short Interest Down 9.7% in April

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the April 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

ADF Group Stock Performance

ADFJF opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.40. ADF Group has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $12.14.

Get ADF Group alerts:

ADF Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

Receive News & Ratings for ADF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.