ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Short Interest Down 9.7% in April

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the April 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
ADF Group Stock Performance
ADFJF opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.40. ADF Group has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $12.14.
ADF Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ADF Group
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- These 5 Penny Stocks Just Surged Double Digits
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Arcos Dorados: McDonald’s, But Cheaper With Better Growth
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Nextracker: Solar Stock Rising With New Highs in Sight
Receive News & Ratings for ADF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.