964 Shares in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Purchased by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 964 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 59.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $1,142,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $2,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Manhattan Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.00.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $223.45 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.63 and a 1 year high of $266.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.02 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.41.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 85.28%. The firm had revenue of $254.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.32 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

