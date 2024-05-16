87,016 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Purchased by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 87,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,677,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 501.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

TSN traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.93. 2,041,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,932. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $62.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.16. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.11%.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

