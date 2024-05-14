ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ:CNET traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.83. 6,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,210. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93. ZW Data Action Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.
About ZW Data Action Technologies
