YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the April 15th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 307.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 639,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,655,000 after purchasing an additional 482,178 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at $389,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 55,513 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at $1,077,000. 10.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

YPF stock remained flat at $22.78 during trading on Monday. 2,525,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,165. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $24.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.95). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

YPF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $17.40 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

Featured Articles

