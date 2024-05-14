Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Major Shareholder Sells $58,143.68 in Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $58,143.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,522,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,219,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund L.P. Forager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 15,580 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $516,477.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 5,707 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $188,388.07.

On Monday, May 6th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 10,830 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $355,657.20.

On Friday, May 3rd, Fund L.P. Forager sold 86,483 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $2,702,593.75.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Fund L.P. Forager sold 50,208 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $1,448,500.80.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 10,456 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total transaction of $311,902.48.

Willdan Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WLDN traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.85. 72,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.71. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willdan Group

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $155.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Willdan Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Willdan Group by 28.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,183,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WLDN shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

About Willdan Group

(Get Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Featured Stories

