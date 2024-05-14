Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.50

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 128208 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank set a C$0.80 price target on Western Forest Products and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$0.65 to C$0.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Western Forest Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$161.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.65.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$246.60 million during the quarter. Western Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 6.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.004992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Steven Hofer purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$63,000.00. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwoods forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. It is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber.

