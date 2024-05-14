Wells Fargo & Company Raises Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Price Target to $115.00

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPK. StockNews.com cut Chesapeake Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Utilities presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock traded down $1.36 on Friday, hitting $110.40. The stock had a trading volume of 71,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,780. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.60. Chesapeake Utilities has a one year low of $83.79 and a one year high of $132.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.58.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.16 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 49.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 308.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

