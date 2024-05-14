WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.29.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WEC

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.6 %

WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,283,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,174. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.51. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $94.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,495,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,697,000 after acquiring an additional 158,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,295,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,021,000 after acquiring an additional 142,412 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,216,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,620,000 after buying an additional 155,437 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,071,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,669,000 after buying an additional 116,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,179,000 after acquiring an additional 44,797 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.