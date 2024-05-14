WAXE Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 13th. During the last seven days, WAXE has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. WAXE has a total market capitalization of $328.55 million and approximately $2,948.82 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAXE coin can currently be purchased for $58.98 or 0.00093844 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WAXE Profile

WAXE was first traded on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

