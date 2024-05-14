WAX (WAXP) Hits Market Cap of $208.50 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 13th. WAX has a market cap of $208.50 million and $5.54 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for $0.0605 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,180,127,526 coins and its circulating supply is 3,444,181,110 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,179,712,906.66495 with 3,443,990,312.5412536 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05815701 USD and is down -4.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $4,397,741.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

