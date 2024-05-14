Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.35 and last traded at $60.93. Approximately 5,690,808 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 18,132,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Walmart Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $486.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.25.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $1,687,250.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,076,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,187,943.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,729,056,822.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,045,631 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

