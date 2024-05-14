VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VNRX

VolitionRx Stock Performance

VNRX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.88. 309,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,709. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. VolitionRx has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.81.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that VolitionRx will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VolitionRx

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VolitionRx stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of VolitionRx at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VolitionRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.