Velas (VLX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $35.25 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $35.25 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Velas has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00051285 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00018815 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00013315 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00008640 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,589,734,958 coins. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

