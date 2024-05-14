Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $14,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $615,000. Finally, MWA Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $285.89. The stock had a trading volume of 243,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.38 and a twelve month high of $291.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.36.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

