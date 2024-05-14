Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,541,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510,550 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $73,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,973,000 after acquiring an additional 16,797,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $569,628,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,783,000 after buying an additional 7,370,621 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,356,000 after buying an additional 2,711,916 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,601,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,937,000 after buying an additional 2,577,793 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock remained flat at $50.36 during midday trading on Monday. 6,602,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,339,612. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $50.52. The stock has a market cap of $131.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.56.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

