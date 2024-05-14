VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 101,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 66,542 shares.The stock last traded at $74.47 and had previously closed at $74.53.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.36. The firm has a market cap of $802.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

