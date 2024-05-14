United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.60. 4,165,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,132,476. The firm has a market cap of $128.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $192.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.52.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

