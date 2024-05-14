UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Stake Reduced by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 881,674 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 209,027 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $21,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PATH. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 2,005.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $365,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,440 in the last quarter. Insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on UiPath from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on UiPath from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UiPath has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.41.

UiPath Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE PATH traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.81. 6,962,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,263,820. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average of $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.35 and a beta of 1.01.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

