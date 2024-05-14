Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading Down 3%

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) shares fell 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $64.72 and last traded at $64.97. 6,995,709 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 20,451,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.99.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $137.91 billion, a PE ratio of 104.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.29 and its 200-day moving average is $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

