Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Position Reduced by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,385,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,131,000 after purchasing an additional 217,796 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Twilio by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 260,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,791,000 after purchasing an additional 149,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $1,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Twilio from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.95.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,375 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $205,166.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,044,678.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $25,515.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,744 shares in the company, valued at $9,567,858.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $205,166.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,036 shares in the company, valued at $14,044,678.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,447. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Price Performance

NYSE:TWLO traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,071,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,243. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.30 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.69 and a 200-day moving average of $64.52.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

