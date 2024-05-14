Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Trading Down 7.1 %

TRIB opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2.17. Trinity Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $12.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

