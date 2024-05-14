Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Short Interest Down 17.9% in April

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,200 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the April 15th total of 234,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.0 days.

Toromont Industries Price Performance

Shares of TMTNF stock remained flat at $90.44 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,852. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.18 and a fifty-two week high of $97.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

