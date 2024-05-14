TI Trust Inc. Purchases 5,698 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

TI Trust Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of TI Trust Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.46. 1,567,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,603. The stock has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.89. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $59.63.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.