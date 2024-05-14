TI Trust Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

TI Trust Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of TI Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,628 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,661 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,655.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,007,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,471,000 after buying an additional 949,872 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,524,000 after buying an additional 835,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,988,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.09. 1,493,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,238. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $109.40. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.