Theory Financial LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Theory Financial LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $336.86. 1,205,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,844. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.51. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $247.55 and a 52-week high of $340.83. The company has a market cap of $89.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

