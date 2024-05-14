Theory Financial LLC Sells 373 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Theory Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 89,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,287,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,463,000 after buying an additional 23,991 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 171,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $2,509,001.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,802,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $2,509,001.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $161.24. 3,502,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,593,258. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.46 and a 200-day moving average of $161.94. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $284.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.