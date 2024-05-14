Theory Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Theory Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Theory Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,631,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,937,334 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32,472.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,039,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,089 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,234 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150,652 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.69. 2,247,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,247. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.1739 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

