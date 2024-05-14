Theory Financial LLC Purchases 485 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Theory Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Theory Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,277,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,381,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 77,343.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,572,000 after acquiring an additional 222,750 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,430,000 after acquiring an additional 161,791 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $21,751,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $188.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,805. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $192.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.65.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

