Theory Financial LLC Purchases 3,130 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Theory Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,610,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 181,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,846 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,813.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,620,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,269. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day moving average of $45.06. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.35.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1498 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.