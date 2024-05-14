Theory Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Theory Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Theory Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VIG stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $180.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,939. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.91. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $183.52. The stock has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.