Theory Financial LLC Buys 2,105 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Theory Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Theory Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 261,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,448,000 after buying an additional 17,998 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRR traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.63. The stock had a trading volume of 131,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,458. The firm has a market cap of $971.34 million, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0096 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

