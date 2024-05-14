Theory Financial LLC Buys 1,422 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Theory Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises about 2.0% of Theory Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 105.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,512,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,572 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 600,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,373,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 449.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 515,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,594,000 after purchasing an additional 421,865 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 514,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 360,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,987 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.54. 193,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,038. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.31 and a 200 day moving average of $103.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $111.04.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

