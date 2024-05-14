Theory Financial LLC Buys 1,366 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Theory Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Invesco Water Resources ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Theory Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Theory Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHO. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 24,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:PHO traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $67.72. The stock had a trading volume of 103,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,599. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $68.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.83.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.