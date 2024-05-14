The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 10.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.2% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 59.8% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 19.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 10,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.88.

PGR stock traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $212.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,549,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,075. The firm has a market cap of $124.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $217.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

In other news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,139 shares of company stock valued at $7,458,139 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

