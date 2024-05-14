The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,303 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.1% in the third quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 125,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 135.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BNS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BNS stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $51.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.80.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.7843 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.47%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

