Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $73.19

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.19 and last traded at $73.00, with a volume of 24726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.48.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.6065 dividend. This is an increase from Techtronic Industries’s previous dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products in the North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Power Equipment, and Floorcare & Cleaning Segments. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

