TD Securities Lowers Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Price Target to C$0.10

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$0.15 to C$0.10 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Stock Performance

Shares of GRN stock opened at C$2.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.78. The company has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.96. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.19 and a 12-month high of C$2.90.

About Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V)

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

