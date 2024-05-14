TD Securities Lowers Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Price Target to C$0.10

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$0.15 to C$0.10 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Stock Performance
Shares of GRN stock opened at C$2.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.78. The company has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.96. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.19 and a 12-month high of C$2.90.
About Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V)
