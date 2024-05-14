Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Position Lowered by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC trimmed its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 739,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 4.5% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $76,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 961.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of TSM stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,254,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,264,309. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $83.22 and a 52-week high of $158.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $759.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 38.15%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

