Susquehanna Raises MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Price Target to $16.00

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.67.

MRC Global Stock Performance

Shares of MRC Global stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.85. 1,163,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,815. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 2.01. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $14.02.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. MRC Global had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. MRC Global’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MRC Global will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,179,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,391,000 after buying an additional 175,865 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,448,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,344,000 after purchasing an additional 285,843 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP raised its position in MRC Global by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 3,866,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,574,000 after purchasing an additional 891,454 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,635,000 after buying an additional 36,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 22.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,010,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,863,000 after buying an additional 561,706 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

Featured Stories

