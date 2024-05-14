Super Hi International Holding Prices IPO at $21.35 Per Share (HDL)

Super Hi International Holding (HDL) plans to raise $58 million in an initial public offering on Friday, May 17th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 2,700,000 shares at $21.35 per share.

In the last year, Super Hi International Holding generated $686.4 million in revenue and $29.9 million in net income. The company has a market cap of $1.4 billion.

Morgan Stanley and Huatai Securities served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Super Hi International Holding provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Note: The prospectus calls this offering a U.S.Â IPO – and the offering will consist of American Depositary Shares (ADS). But the prospectus also says that Super Hi is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under “9658” – the stock symbol. We operate hot pot restaurants in the international market under the Haidilao brand – 115 restaurants in 12 countries (on four continents) as of Dec. 31, 2023.Â We opened our first restaurant in Singapore in 2012. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands)Â We are a leading Chinese cuisine restaurant brand, operating Haidilao hot pot restaurants in the international market. With roots in Sichuan from 1994, Haidilao has become one of the most popular and largest Chinese cuisine brands in the world. Since opening our first restaurant in Singapore in 2012, we have expanded to 115 self-operated restaurants in 12 countries across four continents as of December 31, 2023. According to the Frost & Sullivan Report, we were the third-largest Chinese cuisine restaurant brand and the largest Chinese cuisine restaurant brand originating from China in the international market in terms of 2022 revenue. Food is an expression of cultural identity, values and a way of life. Chinese cuisine is one of the richest and most diverse culinary heritages in the world, among which hot pot is one of the most popular and fastest-growing segments. In 2022, the international market for Chinese hot pot had a market size of US$34.3Â billion. With almost 30Â years of brand history, we believe that, based on our industry experience, Haidilao is well-loved by guests for its unique dining experienceâ€‰â€”â€‰warm and attentive service, great ambiance and delicious food, standing out among global restaurant chains, which has made our Haidilao restaurants into a worldwide cultural phenomenon. Note: Net income and revenue are in U.S. dollars for the 12 months that ended on Dec. 31, 2023. (Note: Super Hi International set terms for its U.S. IPO in an F-1/A dated May 13, 2024: 2.69 million ADS at US$21.35, the as-converted price in U.S. dollars of its stock’s closing price on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Each ADS represents 10 ordinary shares. Background: Super Hi International Holding filed its F-1 on April 26, 2024, without disclosing terms for what the company calls its U.S. IPO. This will be an offering of American Depositary Shares (ADS) with IPO proceeds estimated at $100 million, the prospectus says. Please note: The company’s stock already trades on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock symbol “9658” – according to the prospectus.)Â “.

Super Hi International Holding was founded in 1994 and has 12891 employees. The company is located at Paya Lebar Link, #09-04 PLQ 1 Paya Lebar Quarter Singapore 408533 +65 6378 1921 and can be reached via phone at +65 6378 1921 or on the web at http://www.superhiinternational.com/.

