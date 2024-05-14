Summitry LLC Sells 17 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Summitry LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Booking by 1.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,079,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Booking by 11.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 13.0% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,118,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total value of $97,952.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,101.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,651 shares of company stock valued at $19,485,975 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Edward Jones reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,205.00 price target (up previously from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,876.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booking

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock traded down $60.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3,745.00. 238,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,895. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,456.93 and a 12-month high of $3,918.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,544.58 and its 200 day moving average is $3,437.94. The company has a market cap of $127.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.